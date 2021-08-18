Sanwo-Olu sets up special squad to rid Lagos of beggars, hawkers, miscreants







File photo of street beggars in Ebute Metta, Lagos.

*…as beggars with children risk 10yrs in jail

*…728 destitute rescued in 7 months

By Olasunkanmi Akoni, LAGOS

Lagos State Government has concluded plans to commence a massive evacuation exercise of beggars, hawkers and miscreants off the roads across the metropolis with the setting up of a special task squad.

The Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Olusegun Dawodu, stated this on Wednesday at a press conference that had the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, and the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, in attendance, in Alausa.

He also expressed the government’s determination to eradicate street begging and all forms of nuisances off the state.

Dawodu stressed that beggars on Lagos streets and roads constituted a considerable nuisance to law-abiding citizens, who are entitled to go about their businesses without any fear or hindrance.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper