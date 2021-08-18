STATE OF THE NATION: Referendum, new constitution must come before 2023 polls —NINAS







By Gabriel Olawale

THE Nigerian Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self-Determination, NINAS, Tuesday, said that all lawful means would be explored to ensure that the 2023 general elections do not hold, unless the Federal Government conducts a referendum for aggrieved indigenous nationalities, saying “there must be a referendum first to decide if we want Nigeria, then we can talk about a new Constitution before 2023 general elections.”NINAS is the umbrella body of self-determination groups in the South West, South-South, South East and Middle Belt, with Ilana Omo Oodua, under the leadership of a renowned Historian, Professor Banji Akintoye, Mr Tony Nnadi and Professor Yusufu Turaki.

Speaking during a press conference, Chairman of NINAS, Prof. Banji Akintoye, said: “As we come to the close of the 120 days of consultations which commenced on the 17th Day of April 2021 in the Measured Implementation of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper