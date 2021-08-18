Stop praise-singing — Group urges female politicians





.

The League of Women Voters of Nigeria (NILOWV), has urged women to participate actively in politics rather than being praise singers to male politicians.

The Enugu State Coordinator of NILOW, Mrs Nnenna Anozie made the call in Enugu on Wednesday during a one-day workshop organised by the group in partnership with Actionaid for female aspirants in the 2023 general elections in the state.

Anozie, a former governorship candidate in the 2019 elections, said that days were gone when women were neglected in the scheme of things and urged them to join the bandwagon for other elections in the country.

She, however, appealed to political parties to give women enabling environment to participate effectively in political activities.

According to her, the issues limiting women from participating in politics are many, including insecurity and violence usually witnessed during elections.

Anozie described the appointment of only one woman out of 68 recently appointed Local…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper