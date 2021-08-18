Teachers of journalism need to be retrained to bridge ‘the gap’ — Provost, NIJ





By Elizabeth Osayande

The Provost, Nigerian Institute of Journalism, NIJ, Mr Gbenga Adefaye has called on media trainers to constantly trained and retrained themselves to bridge the gap between the classroom and the newsroom.

Speaking as one of the panellists at the maiden edition, World Journalism Education Council, WJEC themed:” Bridging the gap between the classroom and newsroom,” Adefaye who premises his speech on “What is the gap? reiterated that beyond teaching students of mass communication general knowledge, there was a need to guide them on the part of a specialisation.

His words:” What is the gap? There is too much emphasis on generalisation instead of specialisation. To the trainers in mass communication, our teachers need to be trained, retrained themselves. The teachers must be able to practice what they teach.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper