UN affiliate sites $3.5bn projects in Bayelsa

The United Nations Rescue Services, a non-governmental body affiliated to the United Nations Economic and Social Council, is to embark on different developmental projects worth $3.5 billion in Bayelsa State.

The Convener/Global Chairman of the UN Rescue Services, Ambassador Steve Midalah, disclosed this on Tuesday during a courtesy visit to Governor Douye Diri at Government House, Yenagoa.

Dr Midalah stated that the UN Rescue Mission engages in development services worldwide in order to make life easier for the populace.

According to him, there were 17 areas of interest but it focuses on eradicating extreme hunger and poverty in Nigeria.

He stated that the identified areas were housing, education, feeding among others.

The projects to be embarked on by the mission in the state include building of 1000 housing units, procurement and distribution of grains and training of 1000 youths.

He said that the projects would be…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper