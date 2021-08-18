Zoning started in Enugu in 1991, Onoh counters Onuaguluchi





By Dennis Agbo

Son of one of the most prominent founding fathers of Enugu State, Dr Josef Umunnakwe Onoh has stated that zoning of governorship positions in the state started from the inception of the state, in 1991 when the state was created.

A squabble broke out in Awgu, last week, when one of the stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Rev Hyde Onuaguluchi, in an Enugu West senatorial political rally mounted the podium to say that there was no zoning of governorship in the state.

Onuaguluchi’s statement generated tension in the arena and in the state since his statement ran counter to an already established mindset that the 2023 governorship will be zoned to Enugu East senatorial district, having rotated to the other two districts from 2007 to now.

However, in a reaction to the debate that followed Onuaguluchi’s gaffe, Onoh Jnr countered Rev. Onagulachi and described him as a rebel who had never agreed with the popular decision of stakeholders in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper