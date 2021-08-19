Beware of products advertised on social media, NAFDAC warns





Destroys fake, unwholesome products worth over N2 billion

By Chioma Obinna & Clare Ijeoma

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, on Wednesday warned Nigerians to beware of social media products even as it destroyed fake, substandard and unwholesome products worth N2, 482, 600,290.00.

Giving the warning during the destruction exercise in Shagamu, Ogun State, the Director- General of NAFDAC, Prof Christianah Adeyeye said lately the social media has been used to advertise spurious substandard, unsafe and falsified NAFDAC regulated products.

Represented by the Director of Registration and Enforcement/ Chairman, Federal Taskforce on Counterfeit, Fake drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods, Barrister Kingsley Ejiofor, she lamented that regulated products such as cosmetics, and products for enlargement of burst and buttocks have flooded the social media.

“We are calling on members of the public to please help us to stop this. People…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper