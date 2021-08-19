Breaking: INEC reinstates Soludo as APGA candidate







…As 11 parties substitute candidates

By Omeiza Ajayi

Ahead of its publication of the final list of candidates in the Anambra Governorship Election, the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has released a list of substituted candidates, reinstating former Central Bank chief, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo as candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA.

According to the commission, Soludo’s reenlistment was as a result of a court order served on it.

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Barr. Festus Okoye in a statement said INEC had met on Thursday and deliberated on a number of issues, including the nomination of candidates for the Anambra Governorship election holding on 6th November 2021.

According to him, the Timetable and Schedule of Activities approved by the Commission on 18th January 2021 provides for the withdrawal/substitution of candidates in line with Section 35 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper