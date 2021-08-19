Buhari approves review of Grazing Reserves in 25 states







President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved recommendations of a committee to review “with dispatch, 368 grazing sites, across 25 states in the country, and to determine the levels of encroachment.”

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the committee was chaired by the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Garba said, among others, the committee had recommended the collection of field data collection on 368 Grazing Reserves across 25 states to assess encroachment and encroachers, stakeholder engagements and sensitization.

He noted that the Committee also recommended production of maps and geo-mapping/tagging of sites, analysis of findings and report preparations as well as design appropriate communication on grazing reserves and operations.

“The number of the grazing reserves and states were deduced from…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper