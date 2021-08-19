CITITRUST bags three awards





Awards

By Prince Okafor

Pan African diversified investment Holding Company, CITITRUST, has won three awards from the Global Banking & Finance Awards.

The investment holding company was awarded Best Financial Services Group in Nigeria 2021, Decade of Excellence Holding Group in Nigeria 2021, and Most Innovative Holding Group in Nigeria 2021.

The diverse financial services holding group was recognized for demonstrating strategic agility in long-term value creation across different sectors of the economy in a way that is sustainable for over a decade.

While receiving the awards, the Group Chief Executive, Yemi Adefisan, expressed his delight on the recognition and extends his thanks and appreciation to the customers for their continuous loyalty and support.

He stated: “CITITRUST seeks opportunities to build and invest in the majority and/or significant minority stakes in leading African companies and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper