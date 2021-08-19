‘Edo govt, Oba aware of Sultan of Shuwa Arab’





The invitation card making the rounds.

The organisers of the forthcoming coronation of a Sultan of Shuwa Arab in Edo State have claimed that the Oba of Benin and the state government were aware of the event, noting that the coronation was already done and that August 21 and 22 were just for partying.

Vanguard had reported plans by some Shuwa Arabs, said to be an ethnic group from Borno State, to crown one Idris Adanno as the Sultan of Shuwa Arab in Edo State.

An invitation that went viral on social media said the coronation ceremony was slated for August 21 and 22, at Rialto Hotel, Eyaen, a suburb of Benin City, owned by a Duke in Benin Kingdom, Osazuwa Iduriase.

While several individuals and groups have raised concerns over the plan, which they said would undermine existing traditional institutions in the state, the organisers said the state and monarch were aware of the event.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper