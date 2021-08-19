Egbas go to war over King’s Cup





By Jacob Ajom

The age-long rivalry among the four kingdoms in Egbaland will be rekindled when the second edition of the King’s Cup golf tournament holds later in the year at the Abeokuta Golf Club.

The tournament which has been slated for 10 October, will feature 150 golfers representing teams from Ake, Gbagura, Owu and Osile kingdoms, all of Egbaland.

Owu are the defending champions.

Speaking in Abeokuta Tuesday, the Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee and immediate past Captain of the club, Wale Adeogun said the tournament, which saw only two teams from Owu and Ake compete in the first edition, has been expanded to give it a true reflection of kingdoms that make up Egbaland.

“The King’s Cup is the first sports event that has brought unity among the four kingdoms in Egbaland. It has engendered tremendous social cohesion and put to rest the primordial acrimony among our…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper