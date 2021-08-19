Former Gov Orji quizzed over alleged diversion of N55b Abia cash







Senator Theodore Ahamefule Orji

By Soni Daniel, Abuja

The former Abia State Governor Senator Theodore Orji was arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja by agents of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over his refusal to abide by the bail conditions given him by the agency, Vanguard learned last night.

A source confirmed to the newspaper that the former governor refused to return his international passport, which was given to him to use purely on humanitarian grounds to enable him to travel to Dubai for medical attention last year.

The source said the former governor also declined to turn him himself in for further questioning over alleged abuse of office upon return from the Arab country, thereby forcing the anti-graft agency to put him on its watch list.

“He has been under investigation over alleged misappropriation of state funds worth N55 billion during…





