Health sector: JOHESU calls for flat pay hazard allowance across board





JOHESU

By Chioma Obinna

The Joint Health Sector Unions, JOHESU, has urged the Federal government to ensure that the proposed upward review of hazard allowance in the health sector be based on the two decade hazard allowance template of flat pay across the board.

In a Memo/ Communiqué tagged: “Facts on the Issue of Hazard Allowance for Health Sector Workers in Government Health Establishment”, made available to Vanguard, signed by the National Chairman, JOHESU, Biobelemoye Joy Josiah, the health workers insisted that the format of flat pay for hazard allowance as prescribed by the Federal Ministry of Health at the inception of the Federal Government-Stakeholders’ dialogue was most apt in the circumstance.

They maintained that the proposed review should be predicated on the distinctive classification of medical and health workers as established in Nigeria by…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper