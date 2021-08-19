Hushpuppi: Court declines ex-parte motion to stop Abba Kyari’s extradition







DCP Abba Kyari

…orders service of processes on Police, AGF

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA–The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has rejected an ex-parte application for an order to stop the Nigerian Police Force and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, from arresting and extraditing the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Abba Kyari.

The court, in a ruling that was delivered Thursday evening by Justice Ahmed Mohammed, declined the motion which was filed by a group under the eagis of the Incorporated Trustees of Northern Peace Foundation.

Rather, the court ordered the Applicants, through their lawyer, Dr. Olukayode Ajulo, to turn the ex-parte application a motion on notice and serve all the relevant processes on Police and AGF.

It subsequently adjourned the matter till September 9 for mention.

The group had…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper