PIB: PGF reassures commitment to democratic process







The Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), says it is committed to a democratic process of negotiating reform of the country, to make it more responsive to the needs of Nigerians.

Alhaji Abubakar Bagudu, Chairman of the forum, gave the assurance in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, while speaking on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“PGF commends President Buhari for this historic feat of moving the nation forward to a new democratic era of governance and business, through the management of the oil and gas industry.

“We remain committed to a democratic process of negotiating the reform of our republic to make it more responsive to the needs of Nigerians.

“We pledge our commitment to support the process of transition to the new era of oil and gas operations and management, as provided by the new Petroleum Industry Act 2021.

READ ALSO: PIB: Buhari has again shown courage to do the right thing ―…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper