Ugwuanyi only governor in South East, South South who has sponsored pilgrims to Jordan – NCPC Executive Secretary





The Executive Secretary of Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Dr. Yakubu Pam, has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for his commitment to God and exemplary leadership in spite of the nation’s economic, security and public health challenges.

Speaking when he addressed pilgrims from Enugu and Benue states who were departing for Jordan from the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, Rev. Pam disclosed that Gov. Ugwuanyi is the only State Chief Executive in the South East and South South geo-political zones of the country who has so far sponsored candidates in the ongoing Easter pilgrimage to Jordan for 2021.

The NCPC Executive Secretary expressed delight that Gov. Ugwuanyi notwithstanding the nation’s daunting challenges such as insecurity, the COVID-19 pandemic and economic meltdown, among others, sacrificed a lot to sponsor candidates for the pilgrimage.

Rev. Dr. Pam maintained that the Enugu State Governor remains the only…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper