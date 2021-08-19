



By Godwin Oritse

THE Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, has commenced moves to investigate the alleged abuse of the Coastal and Merchant Shipping Act, otherwise known as Cabotage Law, by foreigners.

Speaking to Vanguard Maritime Report on the sideline of the just concluded Federal Ministry of Transportation Retreat held in Lagos, Executive Director of Maritime Labour and Cabotage Services at NIMASA, Mr. Victor Ochei, said that there have been reports of abuse of the law in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, patronage of foreigners.

Ochei also said that an analysis of the report of the alleged abuse is currently being undertaken by the agency.

Ochei stated: “We are doing the analysis of the report, we are investigating it. The vessels could be foreign or local, we do not know for sure because these are some of the complaints we…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper