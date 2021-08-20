Breaking: Paul Okoye’s marriage crashes as wife files for divorce





By Benjamin Njoku

7-year old marriage of Paul Okoye, one half of defunct music duo P Square popularly known as Rude boy and his entrepreneur wife, Anita Okoye has crashed as the latter files a petition for a divorce.

Details surrounding the crash of the marriage came from the leak of the official petition for the divorce which cited irreconcilable differences as the basis of the irretrievable break down of the marriage.

The couple got married in 2014 after dating for 10 years and they both share three beautiful children.

The news of their pending divorce comes as a massive shock to both families and their close friends.

A source close to the couple confirmed that both parties will proceed amicably with the legal resolution and be the best co-parents in the interest of their children.

The source also said that Paul and Anita have always been very good friends and like every couple they have had issues for a while but plan to remain on good terms and keep the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper