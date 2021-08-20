IGP Team nabs kidnap gang that killed man after collecting N700,000 ransom





By Ugochukwu Alaribe

IGP USman Alkali Baba

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Intelligence Response Team, IRT, attached to the Aba Area Command, Aba, Abia State has arrested some members of a kidnapping gang that killed a 37-year-old businessman Uzoma Daniel, after collecting N700,000 from his wife.

Daniel was said to have been abducted as he was driving into his compound along Ngwa area of Aba. However, the kidnappers killed him at Ntighauzo in Obingwa council area of the state, while they had promised to release him after negotiating with his family.

Vanguard gathered that nemesis, however, caught up with the gang while they went to collect another N300, 000 which they ordered the wife of the deceased to pay even when the husband had been killed.

Acting on a tip-off, the IGP IRT team swung into action and arrested the kidnappers as the deceased’s wife went to deliver the ransom at the location which the kidnappers had asked for.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper