Imo Police commences investigation into alleged arrests, extortion of IMSU students

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command on Friday commenced an investigation into the allegations of arrests and extortions of students of the Imo State University, IMSU.

The Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mike Abattam, disclosed this to Vanguard in Owerri.

Abattam responded to the allegations by the students living in Olive Hostel, IMSU front gate, who alleged that they were arrested by the Police and taken to Shell camp Police Division, on Thursday evening, where they were asked to pay money to be released.

But, the Police image maker said in a preliminary investigation told Vanguard that; “A girl who is accommodated had a face-off with the one who is accomodating her in the process they locked themselves in the room and were fighting each other.

“Other people forced the door open and beat up the other one that is being Squatted. The girl placed a distress call to the police and the police responded to the distress call….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper