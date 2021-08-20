Lagos partners FAO to rehabilitate coconut belt







By Jimoh Babatunde

Lagos State Government in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has begun the rehabilitation of its coconut belt with a view to ensuring the sustainable production of coconut seedlings for the cultivation of no fewer than ten million coconut tress by 2014.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, who disclosed this in Lagos , explained that the collaboration would also ensure the rehabilitation of coconut grooves and the creation of over 500,000 job opportunities and wealth through training, capacity building and empowerment of youths and women in the State in the coconut value chain.

According to her, “Coconut is one of the major cash crops in Lagos State with the State producing over 80% of the country’s annual production of 285,200 metric tons (MT). The effort of the State in this regard has earned 19th spot on the World Coconut producing countries.

“However, despite the efforts of the State…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper