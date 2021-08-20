Students decry deplorable state of university hostels in Bayelsa





Bayelsa students have decried the deplorable state of hostels in the state’s two Universities.

The students bared their minds in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who visited the two universities in Amassoma and Otuoke in Bayelsa.

Some of the students at the Niger Delta University( NDU) Wilberforce, Amassoma, Bayelsa, in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, and the Federal University, Otuoke, (FUO), in Ogbia LGA, stated their dissatisfaction with the conditions of their hostels.

An NDU student, Mr Lawrence Owei, said the story of deplorable hostels and other facilities were the same for the first generation universities, that had been in existence for over four decades, and the newly established ones.

”Decadent and disgusting hostels, laboratories, libraries, lecture halls, inadequate and ill-maintained facilities, overcrowding, lack of water and power, filthy rooms/bathrooms, general poor sanitary conditions, are the norm in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper