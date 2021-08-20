You’re already a failure, PDP mocks Buhari over comment





By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Friday said President Muhammadu Buhari “is already a failure.

The party stated this while reacting to a comment made by President Buhari that he will not leave office a failure.

In a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, spokesman he PDP maintained that President Buhari’s veiled admission of failure, “which smacks as a tactic to exonerate the APC, is an exercise in futility as the APC, which now only exists on paper, will soon fizzle from our political firmament, having shown itself as perverted platform that cannot be entrusted with governance at any level in our country.”

The statement read: “President Buhari and his APC have failed in their three-pronged promises of security, anti-corruption and economic development.

“They have instead wrecked all sectors of our nation life with no hope in sight.

“What explanation can the Buhari Presidency and the APC offer for failing to decisively…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper