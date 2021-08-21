5-yr old Oyo-born kid bags chieftaincy title in Lagos





Adebayo

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

History was made at the palace of Oba Babatunde Ishola Balogun, the Onisolu of Isolu kingdom, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos when the traditional ruler conferred a chieftaincy title of Agbe-Asaga of Isolu Alade on a five-year-old Adebayo Olamilekan, also known as Adigun Olowe.

The famous Adigun Olowe Yoruba (an encyclopaedia of Yoruba proverbs), was installed on Saturday as Odo Agbe-Asaga of Isolu Alade kingdom, Ibeju Leki Lagos.

During the installation, Onisolu, said he honoured Adigun Olowe with the chieftaincy title in recognition of his contributions to the promotion of Yoruba cultural heritage.

In response, Adigun thanked the monarch and other traditional rulers present as well as the Isolu Alade chiefs for giving him the chieftaincy title.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper