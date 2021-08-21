



By Adeola Badru – Ibadan

Adetunji Olurin

The former military governor of Oyo State, Brigadier General Adetunji Idowu Olurin (retd) is dead.

Olurin, who served as a military governor in Oyo State between 1985 and 1988 died at the age of 78 years.

ALSO READ: Babangida Years; despotic or genial style?

The septuagenarian who hails from Ilaro in Ogun State, died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Vanguard learned.

Details of his death were still sketchy as of the time of filing this report but a family source who did not want his name in print confirmed the incident.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post BREAKING: Ex-Oyo military administrator Olurin dies at 78 appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper