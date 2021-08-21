Breaking: Nigeria now third on medals table after Onwuzurike, Ofili win gold, bronze





Udodi Onwuzurike won gold in the men’s 200 metres while Favour Ofili clinched bronze in the women’s category to improve Nigeria’s position on Saturday at the ongoing World Under-20 Athletics Championships.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two medals increased Nigeria’s tally at the championships in Nairobi to three gold and two bronze with one day of competition remaining.

This shot Nigeria to third on the medals table, behind Kenya (5-1-3) and Finland (3-1-0).

Onwuzurike running in lane 3 coasted home in 20.21 seconds ahead of Letsile Tebogo of Botswana (20.38) and South Africa’s Sinesipho Dambile (20.46) who finished with the silver and bronze respectively.

READ ALSO: Breaking: Uko wins 400m gold medal at U-20 World Athletics Championships

The U.S Collegiate fastest runner in the 200m proved that his rating was no fluke as he made history to win the race in a personal best time.

Onwuzurike thus erased compatriot Francis…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper