DCP takes over investigation of extortion, arrest of IMSU students







By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo State Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Hussaini, on Saturday, directed his Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Criminal Intelligence Investigation Department, to investigate the controversies surrounding the arrests of the students of the Imo State University.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Micheal Abattam, announced this to newsmen in Owerri.

However, Vanguard gathered the incident which happened on Thursday evening, at Olive Hostel, IMSU Front gate, saw the arrested students accused the police of extortions allegedly forced them to pay upto N60,000 to be freed.

But in explaining what transpired during the police arrests, the Command said: “On 19th day of August 2021 at about 21:45 hours, following a distress call received at the Imo State Command’s control room, from one Mmesoma Onwuzuruike “Female”, a student of Imo State University Owerri (IMSU) Imo State, residing at Olive Hostel Owerri that she was…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper