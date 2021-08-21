How we empower Nigerians – Ukanwoke, BetKing MD





By Ephraim Oseji

Gossy Ukanwoke is an entrepreneur, investor and government advisor with interest in industries that drive inclusive growth, such as education, fintech, security, entertainment and gaming.

In this interview, the Managing Director of KingMakers Nigeria, owners of BetKing, explains how the company is eradicating poverty by providing platform to Nigerians to build livelihoods for themselves and their families. Excerpts:

With just few years of operation, you are regarded as king in betting business, what are you doing differently?

The BetKing brand was launched in Nigeria in February 2018 with the goal of changing the status quo in the gaming industry. We have worked to empower entrepreneurs and give Nigerians opportunities to experience life-changing moments of excitement.

In the last few years, we have been regarded as one of the top sports betting brands in Nigeria. This has propelled us to grow into the global market. We offer sports and virtual…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper