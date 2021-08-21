IGALI: Frustrated at UNIJOS





By Emeka Obasi

While we all celebrate Blessing Oborududu and her idol, Daniel Baraladei Igali for giving Nigeria a first Olympic Games medal in wrestling, it is apt to describe what the latter went through before he finally made it to the top and the good thing is that he remains committed.

As a student of the University of Jos, consideration was not given to Igali whose singular sin was choosing to represent his country instead of concentrating on studies as an English language major. “I was in the department of English at the University of Jos. I was getting to my third year in 1994 when I left for Canada.

At that time, I had about 12 carry overs,” the former Olympic champion told Silver Bird Television (STV) in an interview. He said: “ It was not because I was dumb, not because I failed the exams. It was because each time we were writing exams and the job required me to go and represent Nigeria outside, they would not allow me write exams when I came…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper