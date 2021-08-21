Jos Killings: How an unknown Christian saved my life – Fulani survivor







•More than 10 other Muslims rescued by Christians

•Muslims stop youths from destroying church in another suburb

REVELATION: Criminal elements fueling Plateau crisis

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Plateau State has been in the news for the wrong reason for the umpteenth time.

The screaming headlines in the last few weeks have been very disturbing.

From the killings, burning of farmlands and food barns, mowing of grown crops, displacing of natives and harvesting of their crops in communities in Barkin Ladi, Riyom, Jos South and Bassa local government areas to the killing of commuters along Rukuba road in Jos North local government area, the stories have been depressing.

The build up of the events which erupted last Saturday with the attack on commuters was obvious but authorities concerned turned a blind eye until more lives were lost.

It would be recalled that before the Saturday incident, there had been a series of attacks in the Irigwe Chiefdom of Bassa…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper