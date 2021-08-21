Jota, Mane strike against Burnley, as Liverpool maintain winning start





Sadio Mané celebrates scoring Liverpool’s second goal against Burnley with Diogo Jota, who scored the opener. Photograph: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

By Temisan Amoye

A routine 2-0 win saw Liverpool maintain a winning start to the new Premier League season in front a sold-out Anfield crowd.

Goals in each half from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane, and a couple of brilliant Alisson saves ensured a relatively comfortable win for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

Burnley went close to opening the scoring in the fourth minute after a low drive from Dwight McNeil was blocked on the line by Trent Alexander-Arnold. The flag would later go up for offside.

Liverpool took the lead in the 18th minute, Diogo Jota nodded a Kostas Tsimkas cross into the bottom right corner to make it two goals in two games for the Portuguese forward. With the Greek defender delivering his second assist, since deputising for the injured Robertson.

McNeil came close to an immediate equalizer, but…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper