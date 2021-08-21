Kudos to Sanwo Olu as LASPOTECH emerges best 3rd best Poly in Nigeria





Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor,Mr. Babjide SanwoOlu has been commended for his administration’s commitment to delivering quality education across the state.

The commendations came as the Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu, emerged, the best 3rd Polytechnic in Nigeria, as contained in the Year 2021 Webometric latest ranking for Polytechnic and Colleges of Technologies in Nigeria.

According to the ranking result recently released by the body, the best polytechnic in Nigeria is Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech) followed by Federal Polytechnic Ilaro, which came second, while the Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu, ratted 3rd best among the 50 ranked Institutions in the country .

While shedding light on the ranking criteria, the Management of Webometric, a leading Spain based Institutions ranking organisation stated that Four ranking factors were used which include: openness rank, impact rank, presence rank, and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper