[Opinion] In support of ban on open grazing in Southern Nigeria







By Sunday Onyemaechi Eze

Open grazing of cattle is a grave source of conflict between farmers and the herders throughout the country. The rate at which the clashes regularly occur is very alarming and indeed unsettling. This ever- rising conflict has become a notorious national tragedy which has failed to draw the deserved urgent attention of those in authority.

Many local farmers and herders alike have lost their lives, while crops worth millions of Naira have gone down the drain as a result. Therefore, the expediency of banning cattle grazing openly in Southern Nigeria cannot be overemphasised.

It was reported by the International Crisis Group that: “The surge of attacks and counter-attacks has exacted heavy humanitarian and economic tolls, with potentially serious political and security repercussions.

The humanitarian impact is particularly grave. From September 2017 through June 2018, farmer-herder violence left at least 1,500 people dead, many more…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper