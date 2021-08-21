Osinbajo, Atiku, governors, family, celebrate Pa Okowa’s legacy





From Left: Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Delta Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and his wife, Edith, at the family Thanksgiving Service and Celebration of Life of Late Pa Arthur Okowa, father of the Governor, at St Michael’s Anglican Church, Owa-Alero, Ika North East LGA.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has described the late Pa Arthur Okowa, as a foremost educationist and committed public servant who contributed to the growth and development of education in the country.

Osinbajo spoke on Saturday at St Michael’s Anglican Church, Owa-Alero, Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta at the thanksgiving service marking the celebration of life of Pa Okowa father of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta.

Osinbajo said the late Pa Okowa was an outstanding teacher, pioneer educationist and committed public servant.

He noted that the story of educational development of many communities in Delta…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper