OTC 2021: Minority Reps vow to intensify oversight function in oil, gas sector over PIA, says Elumelu







By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives has vowed to carry out tougher oversights on operational policies, capacity and technology in the oil and gas sector to ensure higher productivity, greater transparency as well as check wastes and manipulations in the industry.

This is coming on the heels of the new Petroleum Industry Act, PIA.

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP Delta) made the disclosure at the end of the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) 2021, in Houston, United States, on Friday.

READ ALSO:Minority Reps pledge tougher oversight in energy sector

Elumelu assured that the minority caucus will “intensify its legislative roles to ensure greater accountability in the sector, particularly in the context of the recently enacted Petroleum Industry Law (PIL)”

He noted that despite its certain shortcomings, which require further amendments, “the PIL presents robust legal…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper