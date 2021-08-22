Alleged sale of vessels: IGP orders clampdown on suspects





By Emma Nnadozie, Crime Editor

Detectives at Force Headquarters, Abuja are on the trail of a gang of criminals that specializes in vandalizing and selling off vessels allegedly in connivance with government officials.

To this end, some government officials in the state and the suspected criminals have been invited by the police failure of which they would be declared wanted.

Sunday Vanguard learned the intervention followed a strongly worded petition sent to the Inspector-General of Police, Baba Alkali, by the Managing Director of Florence Petroleum and Marine Services, Dr. Henry Okey Obi, over the alleged illegal take over and sale of his vessel ‘MT My Okiki.’ Obi said he was in the United Kingdom on March 23, 2021, when he was alerted that some armed men led by a former Commissioner for Environment in River State, took the vessel worth in excess of N600 million in the open market anchored in a jetty at Okirika, River State. According to him, the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper