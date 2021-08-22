Anambra Guber: Soludo and need for evidence-based choices





By Nnamdi Ojiego

In recent times, Nigerians have been made to deal with misfits who have nothing to offer other than occupying leadership positions across the country. More often than not, these so-called leaders get themselves elevated after scuttling the will of the people.

However, Anambra State has been fortunate with good leaders. After the terrible reign of Dr. Chinwoke Mbadinuju, during which he plunged the state into socio-economic chaos, came Dr. Chris Ngige.

In his brief stint as the governor, Ngige laid the foundation of a new Anambra. He put his life on the line, fought against the powers that be (those holding the state down) and liberated Anambra from their clutches. Ngige succeeded in laying a solid foundation for the infrastructural development and economic growth of the state.

Mr. Peter Obi and his successor, Chief Willie Obiano built on the already laid foundation and turned Anambra state into a beautiful bride wanted by every eligible suitor….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper