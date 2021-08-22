Catholic bishop calls for end to ‘sit-at-home’ order in South East







The Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Reverend Calistus Onaga has appealed to agitators in the South East to suspend the sit-at-home order imposed on the region.

Onaga made the appeal on Sunday at the opening ceremony of the second Plenary Meeting of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) in Enugu.

The cleric said the sit-at-home order, which the intentions were not clearly stated, was capable of causing more hardship to the people, if not suspended.

The Catholic Bishop wondered why the agitators, who claimed to be protecting the interest of the poor masses of South East, would turn around to inflict pains on them at the same time.

“The various leaders of ethnic agitations and interest groups should take care not to employ methods to contradict their intentions in any way or try to reduce their intentions.

“They should take example from those, who have done that in the past. Martin Luther king who died for the Blacks did not punish those he…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper