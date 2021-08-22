EXCLUSIVE: My immediate plans for Itsekiri people ― Ogiame Atuwatse  III





By Jemi Ekunkunbor

Pix: HIS ROYAL MAJESTY, TESOLA EMIKO, ATUWATSE III, THE OLU OF WARRI KINGDOM, during the CORONATION OF THE 21st OLU OF WARRI, HIS ROYAL MAJESTY, TESOLA EMIKO, ATUWATSE III, THE OLU OF WARRI KINGDOM HELD AT BIG WARRI, DELTA STATE. PHOTO: Henry Unini

Yesterday (Saturday), history was made as the Itsekiri people trooped out en masse and converged in their ancestral home, Ode-Itsekiri popularly called big Warri, to crown their new king.

Known for their elegant and flamboyant dressing, the Itsekiri put up the finest of their rich culture and tradition as colourful boat regattas displayed on Warri high seas, an event specially reserved for special occasions such as the coronation of a king, preceded the coronation rights.

Prince Tsola Emiko, who, until yesterday was referred to as Omoba, after spending 90 days in seclusion in which he was educated on Itsekiri culture and custom, as well as kingship etiquettes was crowned the 21st Olu of Warri after…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper