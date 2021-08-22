Lagos uncovers scrap yard for illegal acts, warns property owners





.

…Promises to boost the morale of environment staff

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government, through the state Environmental Protection Agency, LASEPA, has discovered an illegal storage and scrap yard at the backyard of a two-storey building being used for nefarious activities in the Ikorodu area of the state.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, at a Three-day Management Retreat organised by the ministry with the theme: “Drainage Management in Lagos State, Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow,” at the weekend, reiterated the commitment of the state to continually enhance productivity and boost the morale of members of staff from time to time.

On the illegal scrap yard, LASEPA General Manager, Dr Dolapo Fasawe, who disclosed this after the enforcement exercise, however, warned property owners to desist from letting out their facilities for illegal activities contrary to personal use claim or face the wrath of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper