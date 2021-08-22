Man excretes 68 wraps of heroin at Lagos airport





By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

As NDLEA seizes 2,504.8kg of narcotics in Operations bursts at Edo, other States

NDLEA operatives arrested an Italy-bound passenger, Abibu Miminu, during the outward clearance of passengers on Ethiopian Airways flight to Italy via Addis-Ababa for ingesting illicit drugs, at the Lagos airport.

While under observation at the Agency’s facility between Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th August 2021, the trafficker excreted 68 wraps of heroin in three excretions, all weighing 800grams.

In the same vein, narcotic officers of the Directorate of Operation and General Investigation have intercepted at two courier companies in Lagos 840 grams of Methamphetamine going to Australia and concealed in bolts; 340 grams of Meth hidden in locally made footwears and also going to Australia; 1kilogram of cocaine coming from Ghana with UK as destination and concealed in four local guitars.