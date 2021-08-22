Minority Reps pledge tougher oversight in energy sector







By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives has promised to raise the oversight bar on operational policies, capacity and technology in the oil and gas sector to ensure higher productivity, greater transparency and zero waste.

Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP Delta), stated this at the end of the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) 2021, in Houston, United States, on Friday.

Elumelu maintained that the minority caucus will “intensify its legislative roles to ensure greater accountability in the sector, particularly in the context of the recently enacted Petroleum Industry Law (PIL)”

He noted that despite its certain shortcomings, which require further amendments, “the PIL presents robust legal instruments that can guarantee enhanced operations in the midstream and downstream sectors of the industry if effectively implemented and monitored”.

