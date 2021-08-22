NNPC Weekly Review: FG sets to implement PIA, says no petrol price increase







In line with the promise of President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure an efficient oil and gas sector for economic development in Nigeria, the president not only assented to the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) but has approved a steering committee to oversee the process of implementation of the act.

The committee, according to the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, will be headed by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva.

Other members of the committee are: permanent secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Executive Chairman, FIRS, Representatives of the Ministries of Justice, Finance, Budget and National Planning, the Senior Special Assistant to the president On Natural Resources.

Mr Olufemi Lijadu will serve as Legal Adviser while the Executive Secretary, Petroleum Technology Development Fund, PTDF, will serve as head of the coordinating Secretariat and the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper