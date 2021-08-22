OLU OF WARRI: Atuwatse III will bring peace, development —Adjogbe







By Festus Ahon, ASABA

FORMER Executive Director, Projects of the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC, Engr Samuel Adjogbe, Saturday, expressed optimism that the new Olu of Warri, His Majesty Tsola Emiko, Ogiame Atuwatse III would bring his wealth of exposure to bear in bringing peace and attracting development to the Kingdom.

Adjogbe in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Daniel Ughere, felicitated with the Monarch on his successful coronation.

While expressing joy at the hitch-free coronation ceremony, he said: “I congratulate His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III on his successful coronation as the 21st Olu of Warri Kingdom.

“I am particularly convinced that you would bring your wealth of exposure to bear in bringing peace and attracting development to your people.

“It is my prayer that the good Lord bestow on you the required wisdom, foresight and strength throughout his reign.”

He also felicitated with the good people of Warri…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper