Olurin dies at 78, Buhari, IBB, govs, others mourn





•David Mark weeps

By Henry Umoru, Abuja, James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta, Adeola Badru, Ibadan

President Muhammadu Buhari, former military President, General Ibrahim Babangida (IBB), governors of Ogun, Oyo and Ekiti states, former Senate President David Mark and other notable dignitaries, yesterday, paid tributes to former military governor of Oyo State, Brigadier General Adetunji Idowu Olurin, who died at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), aged 78.

A statement signed by his son, Mr. Babatunde Olurin, said he died after a brief illness on Friday. The statement added that the family, though grieved, remained grateful to God because the late Brig.-Gen led a good life. The President, in a condolence message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, joined family, friends and professional colleagues in mourning the military officer.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper