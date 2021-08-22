Three herders killed in reprisal attacks in Kaduna community, houses burnt





By Ibrahim Wuyo, Kaduna

Three herders are reported to have been killed in an attack by unidentified persons who stormed Ribok, Tsoriyang and Kankada general area of Zangon Kataf LGA of Kaduna state.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, said in a statement on Sunday.

He said according to reports from security agencies, the attack was a reprisal to the earlier attack in Ungwan Dooh (Mado) area. The reprisal targeted the residence of one Ardo Tanko Usman, where three residents were killed, identified as Bayero Wake, Isah Usman (the Ardo’s brother) and Abu Usman (the Ardo’s mother)

Four residents were injured. They are Ambo Jamo, Sule Ambo, Muazu Ori and Ibrahim Mohammed.

One car, three houses and eight herders’ huts were burnt and destroyed. The military and police arrived at the scene and evacuated scores of herders to safety.

Search and rescue operations are in progress and citizens will be updated on…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper