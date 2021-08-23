19 & Dangerous: An expansive and cohesive intro to Ayra Starr







By Emmanuel Daraloye

Marvin-signed artist, Ayra Starr, exudes confidence in her records, her fashion choices, diction during interviews, etc.

On her eponymous EP, she gave the fans a glimpse of some of these attributes. Now, she doles it out in dollops on her new body of work, 19 & Dangerous.

The Nigeria-born artist has been on a roller coaster since she got snapped up by Don Jazzy in the first quarter of 2020. This was two years before she made Instagram her distribution channel, covering songs of 2face, Andra Day and others. She got a DM from Don Jazzy when she uploaded her first original song in December 2019.

Her January 2021 introductory EP, Ayra Starr garnered approximately 25 million streams with critical acclaim from critics.

The journey leapt a few weeks ago with the release of a sequel to the EP, this time around, a full album conceptualized as a transition of a coming of age child.

In Nigeria and most other countries, 18 is regarded as the legal…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper