2023: Osinbajo has not declared interest in Presidential race ― Laolu Akande







Professor Yemi Osinbajo

Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, has said that Professor Yemi Osinbajo has not declared interest in the 2023 presidential race.

There has again been a flurry of activities, such as the release of campaign-style promotional videos, banners in the Social Media, and even the deployment of political posters in some parts of the country, including the FCT and Kano, insinuating that the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has joined the 2023 Presidential Race.

The Office of the Vice President wishes to reiterate a statement on the same subject, made earlier in May this year.

The Office of the Vice President is not in any way connected with the distribution and deployment of any 2023 political posters whether on the streets or in online videos, banners, and the like on Social Media.

All these are simply needless distractions from the urgent tasks of governance needed in our country at this…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper