Arewa Group cautions CNG on matters of insecurity







.

By Ibrahim Wuyo, Kaduna

A group, Arewa Network of Social Reformers (ANSR) has cautioned the Coalition of Northern Groups ( CNG) not to be used in fanning the embers of discord on matters of insecurity.

The group frowned at the alleged call by the CNG on the Governor of Katsina State to resign, following his call for self-defence due to the activities of bandits in his State.

Speaking at a press conference in Kaduna on Monday, Engr. Musa Idris, President of ANSR, said the recent call by the Katsina State Chapter of the CNG, calling on Governor Aminu Bello Masari to resign, came to them as a surprise.

“The Arewa Network of Social Reformers (ANSR), took exception to the call oy the CNG We feel it is preposterous to ask a constitutionally elected Governor to resign. We are not holding brief for Katsina State Government nor are we the mouthpiece of Governor Aminu Bello Masari, but we need to put some matters right.”

“We are responding to the unfair assertion by the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper